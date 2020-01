A fire early Thursday morning has destroyed a house in the Hill County community of Malone, but no one was injured.

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office reports the fire was reported before 4:00 a.m. at 503 West Hackberry Street in Malone.

No one was in the house at the time.

Fire units from Malone, Bynum, Penelope and Hubbard responded.

The cause of the fire had not been determined Thursday morning.