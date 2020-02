A mobile home is a total loss after a Friday morning fire at Little River Academy.

The alarm was turned in shortly before 1:00 a.m. for the structure in the 300 block of South Evans Street.

Fire units from Temple Fire & Rescue joined to assist units from Little River Academy, Troy, Bartlett and Holland.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday afternoon.