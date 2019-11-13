Fire destroys Whitney home

Firefighters battled both flames and the cold in Whitney Tuesday morning as fire heavily damaged a home.

The fire was reported at 10:40 a.m. by neighbors as no one was home at the house in the 100 block of Circle Drive in Whitney.

Fire units from Whitney, Peoria, Lakeview, White Bluff, the 2604 Volunteers and West Shore in Bosque County responded and the Hillsboro Fire Department sent their ladder truck.

The two-story brick home was considered a total loss.

The roof and chimney collapsed during the fire.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Wednesday, and though early on the fireplace was considered the source of the fire, attention later turned to it being possibly electrical in origin.

Firefighters noted help from a nearby McDonalds, which provided hot coffee and burgers for the firefighters working in the cold.

The Salvation Army later also provided coffee and assistance.

Neighbors Wednesday were gathering clothing and other items for the family.