Fire guts Ross mobile home

A Thursday morning fire has gutted a mobile home at Ross leaving one person homeless.

Fire units from Ross, Elm Mott and West responded to the fire shortly after 8 a.m.

Deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff’s office also responded to the location not far from the BYOT Auto Parts yard off Dewberry Lane.

Smoke and flames were visible when the first units arrived on the scene.

While the cause of the fire remained under investigation, it was suspected that a radio or other device left on may have been the starting point for the fire.

The structure was heavily damaged in the fire.

One man lived alone in the single wide mobile home, but was not present at the time of the fire.

One firefighter said it was believed that he had only recently moved into the home.

No one was injured.