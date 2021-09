Temple Fire & Rescue report a home on South 18th Street was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday morning.

The original call came in at 4:01 a.m. as a fire in the area of East Avenue F.

The first crews in the area found heavy smoke and flames coming from a home at 514 South 18th Street.

Firefighters reported no one was home at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

Temple Police and EMS units were also on the scene.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation later Wednesday.