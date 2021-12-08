WHITNEY, Texas – The Whitney Volunteer Fire Department, assisted by several other departments, battled a blaze in a Hill County neighborhood Tuesday night.

The 9-1-1 call reporting the fire in the 100 block of Lakeside Drive came in to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office shortly after 7:00 p.m.

Fire units from Whitney were joined by unit from Lakeview, White Bluff, Blum, Woodbury, Peoria and the 2604 Volunteer Fire Departments. Units were on the scene until about 11:30 p.m.

There were occupants in the house at the time, but all got out safely and there were no injuries.

Whitney Fire Chief Wayland Price said the fire started in the attic.

An elderly couple were home at the time.

The man had gone into the kitchen and noticed flames coming from the vent hood above the stove.

The couple stayed with neighbors Tuesday night and the Red Cross was contacted to help them with a place to stay while other arrangements were being made.

The house was considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.