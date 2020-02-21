Fire heavily damages Temple house

The Temple Fire Department reports heavy damage to a house Friday morning.

Assistant Chief Jonathan Christian said they first got the call at 8:58 a.m. with a report of smoke seen in the area of Avenue H and South 10th.

First units in the area determined that the initial report called in had them going to the wrong address and redirected other incoming units to the correct location at 520 South 10th Street minutes later.

First firefighters on the scene noted heavy flames visible from the rear of the structure.

Though the structure was boarded up and appeared vacant, firefighters made forced entry to search for any possible occupants.

A total of eight fire units and 21 firefighters worked the fire which was listed as under control at 9:40 a.m.

No firefighters were injured.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation at midday Friday.