BEVERLY HILLS, Texas – The Beverly Hills Volunteer Fire Department has been hit by a theft.

The department posted on social media Wednesday night that members were out doing business inspections in the city earlier in the day. During this time, somebody took a firefighter’s helmet out of the cab of the engine.

If you see this helmet anywhere, you can call (254) 752-2584. If you know the person who took the helmet, the department just wants the person to return it.

The helmet is described as an MSA jet-style in matte black, with the factory yellow stickers and firefighter decal on back. The department is the only one in this county with this style of helmet.

Source: Beverly Hills Volunteer Fire Department