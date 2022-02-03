Firefighters say it appears a fire that damaged an Elm Mott home Wednesday night may have spread from a chimney.

Elm Mott Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the home on East Leroy Parkway, near Apache Drive, at 10:40 p.m. – with units from both Elm Mott and Chalk Bluff, along with a unit from Lacy Lakeview, responding.

The fire was found burning in the attic with fire damage also in the living room and kitchen.

There were two people and a dog inside, but all got out safely.

It was noted that there were no working smoke detectors in the home, and the occupants were in bed when the fire broke out.

Neighbors saw the smoke coming from the attic area and woke them up. The occupants were displaced and were planning to stay with relatives in Waco.

Fire units were on the scene until about 2:00 a.m.