Fire Marshal Investigating Overnight Fire In Harker Heights

Harker Heights, TX- Harker Heights Fire Marshals are investigating after a structure fire left one home damaged.

Units arrived at 11:50 pm, where they found a two-story residential structure that was under construction completely engulfed with fire. A defensive tactic was established due to the structure being unsafe for entry.

There were no injuries sustained during the incident. There was minor damage caused to the external portion of a neighboring residence and property but no injuries to the occupants.

The Harker Heights Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire.