Fire Marshal Investigating Overnight Fire In Harker Heights

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Harker Heights Fire Department_1549638355310.jpg.jpg

Harker Heights, TX- Harker Heights Fire Marshals are investigating after a structure fire left one home damaged.

Units arrived at 11:50 pm, where they found a two-story residential structure that was under construction completely engulfed with fire. A defensive tactic was established due to the structure being unsafe for entry.

There were no injuries sustained during the incident. There was minor damage caused to the external portion of a neighboring residence and property but no injuries to the occupants.

The Harker Heights Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Attention: KWKT (Waco, Temple Killeen area) and KYLE (Bryan, College Station area) moved to different frequencies.

If you currently use an antenna to watch TV for free, you may need to re-scan your television set to continue to receive these TV channels.

Cable and satellite viewers are not affected by any of these changes.  For more information, visit fox44news.com or TVAnswers.org

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44