WACO, Texas – Crews quickly extinguished a fire on the roof of a commercial building on Tuesday afternoon.

The Waco Fire Department recieved a call at 3:35 p.m. regarding a structure fire on the roof of Greenfiber, located in the 600 block of Forrest Street. Ladder crews extinguished the fire at 3:53 p.m.

The fire did not extend into the interior of the building, and no injuries have been reported.

Source: Waco Fire Department