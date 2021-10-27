‘Fire Safety Day’ coming to Temple this weekend

TEMPLE, Texas – Put on your best Halloween costume and join Temple Fire & Rescue for Fire Safety Day this weekend!

Participants will get the chance to learn about fire safety through demonstrations, presentations, and other activities. There will be a costume contest, plus firefighters will be giving out candy!

The event will take place this Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at the Central Fire Station – located at 210 N 3rd Street. Everyone is welcome to attend, and no registration is required.

Source: Temple Fire & Rescue