Fire threat increasing in Central Texas

WACO, Texas – Summer is right around the corner, and the warmer weather brings a great chance of fires.

“I know we’re getting ready to go into our really hot time, and it is still a concern,” says Elizabeth Thomas, the Emergency Management Coordinator.

The threat is a little lower then usual, thanks to all of the rain we had this spring.

“So one thing we do at our Emergency Management Office is we measure the KBDI, which is the heat fire and drought index. And right now due to the all of the rain we saw in the winter and spring, we’re actually sitting at 195 – which is way below where we normally are for this time of year. We’re actually in a pretty great spot. I’m pretty excited about this,” says Thomas.

Usually we see a higher Heat Fire and Drought Index this time of year.

“So whenever I start to get kind of concerned, and I’ll advise the Commissioners Court about a burn ban, is actually a 575,” says Thomas.

This doesn’t mean that there isn’t a fire threat at all.

“That’s why we have the red flag warning, as well. So if there is a day where the conditions are right and the humidity is low and there are high winds, this means that there is no burning allowed for that day,” says Thomas.

There are ways to prevent these fires.

“We want to always practice our safe habits. Don’t throw your cigarette butts out into the grassy area. So keep practicing these safe habits. And if you have a burn, make sure it’s under control and you have a way to put it out, if necessary,” says Thomas.