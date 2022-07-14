MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Milam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft where a trailer and several firearms were stolen.

The theft occurred at the 200 Block of E. Highway 79 in Rockdale. The reporting party says the theft might have occurred between Sunday, July 10 and Monday, July 11.

Items taken included a 2019 White Springdale bumper pull camper trailer, with license plate B365528. Several firearms were taken – including a black Benelli 12-gauge shotgun, a Bushmaster AR-15 desert sand lower with black upper and Trijicon scope, and a Pneudart model 389 tranquilizer gun. A red and black Coleman dirt bike, possibly a 75cc with a dented front headlight, was also stolen.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the Milam County Sheriff’s Office at 254-697-7033, or Crime Stoppers at 888-697-8477. You can also leave a web-tip at milamcounty.crimestoppersweb.com.