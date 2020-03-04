Firefighters make two runs to Waco business

Waco firefighters made a second run to a Waco industrial business early Wednesday morning after being sent to the same place late Tuesday afternoon.

Fire units were first sent to Evans Enterprises at 201 Industrial Drive at 5:36 p.m. Tuesday and found heavy black smoke coming an open bay door.

Because of the size of the sixty by two hundred foot metal structure, a second alarm was called for additional units and personnel.

Fire units kept water flowing on the roof to keep it cool while the seat of the fire was found in an oven that was used in an industrial process.

Once the source of the fire was found, firefighters were able to quickly bring it under control, though it took running an extra length of line.

Then at 3:11 a.m. Wednesday, another alarm came in from the same location.

Firefighters arriving found a small fire at the ridge line of the building, but by setting a ladder and flowing water in from above soaking the roof deck and insulation the fire was put out from the outside.

Maintenance crews were remaining on the scene through Wednesday morning to monitor for any further fire activity.

There were no injuries.