Firefighters rescue man stuck on lift truck

Groesbeck and Teague volunteer fire department members used a ladder truck to rescue a man trapped when a lift truck malfunctioned, trapping him up in the air.

Groesbeck Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief Catlin Samuels said they got the call to a location on Frost Street in Groesbeck about 8:00 p.m. Monday.

The man had been in the bucket of the truck extended up to allow cutting some trees when the mechanism malfunctioned and would not allow him to come down.

Groesbeck did not have a truck that could reach him, so they called Teague volunteers who brought their truck to the scene and brought the man down.

( Teague Volunteer Fire Department photo)

The rescue was carried out without incident and the man was not injured.