Firefighters respond to abandoned house fire ﻿

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire Tuesday evening, around the area of Barnhardt Road.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from an abandoned mobile home located at 2401 E. State Highway 36. The fire also sparked unkempt vegetation, burning the area surrounding the once-inhabited residence. The fire was called under control at 7:30 PM.



(Courtesy: Temple Fire and Rescue)

Temple Fire & Rescue responded with eight firefighting apparatus, and 22 personnel. Also on scene were the Little River-Academy Volunteer Fire Department, Temple Police Department and Temple EMS. No injuries associated with this incident have been reported at this time.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation as crews remain on scene extinguishing the few remaining hot spots.

Source: Temple Fire and Rescue