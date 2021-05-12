Firefighters respond to local manufacturing plant

TEMPLE, Texas – Employees of a Temple manufacturing plant had to evacuate the area when a fire broke out.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire Wednesday afternoon in the area of 3000 Pegasus Drive at Pactiv Inc. Crews found heavy smoke coming from a storage silo on site.



Guided by on-site maintenance technicians, firefighters were able to quickly locate and extinguish the flames inside, keeping damage to a minimum. All employees in the immediate area were able to evacuate without injury.



(Courtesy: Temple Fire and Rescue)

Temple Fire & Rescue responded with seven fire fighting apparatus, and 25 personnel. The Temple Police Department and Temple EMS were also on scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Source: Temple Fire and Rescue