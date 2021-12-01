Firefighting capacity increases at Rockdale VFD

ROCKDALE, Texas – The Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department has converted an excess military tactical vehicle into a firefighting machine.
The large quantity of water that it carries will help the department gain quick control of a fire.
The military vehicle was awarded through the Department of Defense Firefighter Property Program. The department also accepted a $20,000 grant from the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program to purchase a slip-on unit for the truck. Both programs are administered by the Texas A&M Forest Service.
One of the stipulations when receiving an excess military truck is that it be painted a non-military color and be service ready in 180 days. The truck has a 500-gallon water tank, and is replacing an older apparatus which could only carry 200 gallons of water.
The department also has open enrollment for volunteers. Applications may be picked up at the Rockdale City Hall, located at 505 W. Cameron Avenue, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Rockdale VFD has been serving their area since 1872, and is grateful for community support.
Source: Texas A&M Forest Service