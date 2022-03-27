CORYELL CO, Texas — Emergency officials are currently fighting multiple wildfires in the rural areas of Coryell, Bosque, and Comanche counties.

Texas A&M Forest Service is currently assisting the fire in Coryell county.

At this time, the Forest Service reports that none of the fires are contained and they spread to around 10,000 acres.

Gatesville Police posted on social media stating:

“The fires around us are on Fort Hood Base, Comanche County, and Bosque County. Please do not call the police department and ask,” they wrote.

“If you have a need for police, fire, or EMS, then do not hesitate to call, otherwise if there are notices to be sent for a larger population, we will use CODE RED, and social media platforms as well as personnel to make the announcements.”

They also posted just minutes ago that the Gatesville Civic Center and New Oasis Worship center at 608 E Leon Street are open to those who need to evacuate from the fires.