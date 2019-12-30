Fireworks prohibited within Copperas Cove city limits

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – As New Year’s Eve approaches, the City of Copperas Cove would like to take an opportunity to remind citizens that fireworks are prohibited within city limits.

This ordinance will be strictly enforced by the Fire Department, Police Department and Code Compliance for citizens; safety. Residents outside of city limits are urged to contact their local county officials for more information.

The ordinance states the following information:

Sec. 7-61. Manufacture, sale, discharge, etc.; prohibitions, definition, and penalty.

General prohibition. It shall be unlawful for any person to manufacture, assemble, store, transport, receive, keep, sell, offer or have in such person’s possession with intent to sell, use, discharge, cause to be discharged, ignite, detonate, fire or otherwise set in action any fireworks of any description within the City except as authorized in this article.

Prohibited within five thousand feet of City limits. It shall be unlawful for any person, persons or groups of persons to sell, offer for sale, or store for sale any fireworks within five thousand (5,000) feet of the City limits or within the City.

“Fireworks” defined. “Fireworks,” as used herein, shall include all ICC-Class C common fireworks specifically defined in Section 2 of Article 9205, Vernon’s Annotated Texas Civil Statutes, and all other fireworks defined as Class A Fireworks and Class B Fireworks in Section 1 and 10, Article 9205, VATCS.

Penalty for violation. Conviction for violation of paragraphs (b) and (c) hereof shall be punishable by a fine not to exceed two hundred dollars ($200.00).

Anyone with questions or concerns may be directed to City Public Information Officer Kevin Keller at kkeller@copperascovetx.gov or (254) 547-4221.

Source: City of Copperas Cove