Fireworks safety tips for New Year’s Eve

WACO, Texas – Fireworks stands all over Central Texas like Night Light Fire Work Company are busy with customers looking to bring in the new year with a bang.

While sales are important to many stand-owners, safety is a major priority as well to ensure everyone makes it into the new year “accident-free.”

Colton Montgomery has been selling fireworks for some time now, and he says one of the most important things folks can do when lighting fireworks is to make sure the children are under adult supervision.

“Kids can get over on top of the fireworks. They go to light them and they don’t know the safety about them. If you go to light it and you’re over the top of it and it discharges, it could possibly end up hitting somebody in the face and it’s not going to end up pretty,” says Montgomery.

He adds that when popping fireworks, it’s best to have something on standby in case a fire breaks out or something is lit unexpectedly.

“Have a bucket of water ready, or a fire extinguisher. They tend to reignite after they’ve been lit. The boxes can catch on fire and what not. It’s just always safe to be prepared,” he says.

Where you light fireworks is critical, as well. Lighting fireworks on an uneven surface could pose a safety hazard.

“Always light on flat ground, never anything that’s not sturdy. I also recommend if you have a smaller firework that has a lot of power that you support it with either some dirt or maybe something to keep it stable,” says Montgomery.

He says being aware of your surroundings is key to ensuring safety. Accidents do happen, but the more you pay attention to what you’re doing, and where, the safer things will be.

“I would recommend that you’re at least 100 feet away from cars. They do tend to shoot pretty far. If those fell over and started shooting at people or vehicles, accidents could really be pretty severe,” he says.