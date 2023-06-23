CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – With no possibility of fireworks drought restrictions in Central Texas through the Fourth of July holiday, retailers are stocking up!

It is anticipated that more people are expected to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks. Sales kick-off this Saturday, and will continue through midnight on July 4.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, drought conditions for all of Central Texas are significantly lower compared to 2022 – when retailers voluntarily stopped selling some products due to dry conditions. With the recent rainfall, this year’s weather conditions are ideal for both ground and aerial fireworks.

Industry experts are reminding everyone to be extra careful and courteous, and also to be aware of their local laws so everyone can enjoy the holiday safely.