Firm wants to recover the Titanic’s iconic telegraph machine

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – The salvage firm that’s plucked silverware and china from the wreckage of the Titanic now wants to recover the Marconi Wireless Telegraph Machine.

The device had transmitted the doomed ship’s increasingly frantic distress calls. Lawyers for the company, R.M.S. Titanic, Inc., called witnesses before a federal judge on Thursday to explain why the company should be allowed to possibly cut into the rapidly deteriorating ship to recover the device before it’s irretrievable. Witnesses said the machine is iconic and would connect people to the ship’s legacy and its passengers.

A federal judge overseeing the matter said that it was too early for her to make a decision on the company’s proposal.