First Cav band to give free Armed Forces Day concert in Salado

The 1st Cavalry Division Band will host an Armed Forces Day concert at 7 p.m. Saturday May 15th at the Tablerock Amphitheater in Salado, Texas.

The concert will honor all of our Armed Forces and admission to the concert is free and open to the public.

The event will be held outside while incorporating COVID-19 precautionary measures. Attendees are reminded to bring masks, and follow CDC approved mitigation measures.

Attendees may bring their own snacks and beverages and concessions will be available on site.

Parking will be available as members of the First Team will be onsite to direct traffic.

In the event of inclement weather, announcements and changes to the location will be made on the 1st Cavalry Division Band Facebook Page