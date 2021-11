United Food and Commercial Workers announced today that Waco union employees of Pilgrim’s Pride approved their first union contract.

Over 400 workers joined UFCW Local 540 in June of 2021. The union represents 33,000 food and retail workers in Texas.

The union says the contract includes raises of up to $4 per hour, a first-ever safety committee, and stronger overtime protections.

FOX 44 has reached out to Pilgrim’s Pride for a comment. We will update this report when the company replies.