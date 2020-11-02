First full-service bank in east Waco is now open

WACO, Texas – East Waco welcomed a new full-service bank into the community on Monday morning.

The new TFNB “Your Bank for Life” location is at 715 Elm Avenue. It is the first bank in east Waco in over 100 years.

The Greater Waco Chamber, CenTex African-American Chamber of Commerce and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce were there to commemorate the historical day.

“Knowing that there are so much going on for the needs of minority businesses, so the bank to be coming this time is the perfect time. To make sure that they open up their financial institutions that are in need to access to capital. And so, it’s exciting we don’t dwell on whether or not or how long it has been. We are just excited that this time has come,” says John Bible, President of the CenTex African-American Chamber of Commerce.

Founded as the First National Bank of McGregor in 1889, TFNB is the oldest bank in McLennan County.