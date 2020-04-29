First man to test positive for COVID-19 in Hamilton passes away

The first man to tested positive for COVID-19 in Hamilton has died.

84-year-old Wayne Smith lived by himself, just 35 minutes from Hamilton, in Proctor. He began to feel sick at home and was taken to a hospital in Hamilton – where he was confirmed with coronavirus. He had been receiving medical care at Ascencion Providence in Waco since then.

Wayne’s granddaughter, Kadi, says he had his good days and his bad days. Wayne was paralyzed and in a medically-induced coma.

He didn’t just have COVID-19, he also had double pneumonia and congestive heart failure.

Wayne will be greatly missed by his friends and family, and our thoughts and prayers from everyone here at FOX44 are with them.