Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

First positive COVID-19 case at Coryell Health

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas- Today, Coryell Health received the first positive COVID-19 test results on one of its patients.  

The individual was triaged at Coryell Health Medical Clinic after self-reporting symptoms related to COVID-19.

The patient was sent home while awaiting test results in self-isolation.

Coryell Health will continue to update the community on additional cases, as needed, on our website at, https://coryellhealth.org/press-releases/about-us/news/press-releases. Coryell Health has also established a 24/ 7 Respiratory/COVID-19 hotline for questions and for answers (254) 248-6263, as well as a respiratory screening tool on our website http://coryellhealth.org/covid-19-screening.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44

Trending Stories