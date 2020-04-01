First positive COVID-19 case at Coryell Health

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas- Today, Coryell Health received the first positive COVID-19 test results on one of its patients.

The individual was triaged at Coryell Health Medical Clinic after self-reporting symptoms related to COVID-19.

The patient was sent home while awaiting test results in self-isolation.

Coryell Health will continue to update the community on additional cases, as needed, on our website at, https://coryellhealth.org/press-releases/about-us/news/press-releases. Coryell Health has also established a 24/ 7 Respiratory/COVID-19 hotline for questions and for answers (254) 248-6263, as well as a respiratory screening tool on our website http://coryellhealth.org/covid-19-screening.