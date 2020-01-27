First Retiree from Killeen Police Department passes away

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Retired Captain William Victor Mangerich passed away on Tuesday, January 21, at the age of 101.

Mangerich served in the United States Army during World War II. Following his time in the military, he joined the Killeen Police Department in 1949 – where he began his career as a patrolman.

Mangerich served in various assignments throughout the department for 30 years, and retired in 1979 as a police captain. He was well respected by all those he served with and those he served.

Mangerich was the first police officer to retire in the department’s history. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Walt, his sister Monika Rettng, his first wife Leone Marie Mangerich, and ex-wife and friend Nellie Faye Mangerich.

Survivors include daughter Carolynn Champlin (Eugene) of Killeen, grandsons Billy Gene Champlin (Teri) and Terry Wayne (Tammy) of Killeen and great grandchildren Bailey, Paige, Aiden, Cayce, Cody and Clayton Champlin all of Killeen.

The funeral services for Mangerich will be on Friday, January 31 at the First Baptist Church of Trimmier. Burial will follow with Police Honors at Live Oak Cemetery in Youngsport.

