Waco police report five arrested after multiple reports came in of random shots being fired from pellet or B.B. gun-style weapons near downtown and in the 35th Street area.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the first of the calls came in at 8:11 p.m. Sunday, reporting a vehicle being driven around near North 8th Street and Austin Avenue with the occupants shooting B.B. or pellet-style guns at random persons.

Another call came in at 8:40 p.m. near the 500 block of North 35th Street – reporting the same kind of activity, with the same suspect vehicle description.

In this case, one victim was hit – but had no serious injuries.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and performed what was described as a high-risk traffic stop and found five people in the car with B.B. or pellet-style guns.

Arrested on charges of deadly conduct were Pedro Galan, Xzavier N. Garcia, Fabian Ibanez, Oracio Vallejo, Jr. and 17-year-old Juan Rivera.