Five Arrested in College Station Robbery

Jarvis Marcele Flint

Terry Jarome Simmons

Michael Dwayne Smith

Dedsimon Melvel Ford

Jaqweec Tywhon Biggles

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- 5 men have been arrested after robbing a T-Mobile store.

On Thursday, December 26, 2019 at about 6:23 p.m. Officers with the College Station Police Department responded to a Robbery at the T-Mobile store located at 4400 State Highway 6 South.

Five men entered the store and threatened violence in order to gain access to the store’s safe. The men were reported to have taken all of the store’s iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, and Samsung Notes before leaving in two vehicles.

Jaqweec Tywhon Biggles, a 27-year old resident of Houston, Texas; Michael Dwyane Smith, a 27-year-old resident of Houston, Texas; Terry Jarome Simmons, a 25-year-old resident of Spring, Texas; Dedsimon Melvel Ford, a 23-year-old resident of Spring, Texas; and Jarvis Marcele Flint, a 21-year-old resident of Houston, Texas, were arrested for Robbery, a second-degree felony.

All of the stolen merchandise was recovered. No one was injured during this offense.