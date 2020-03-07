Five arrested in Corsicana drug bust

CORSICANA, Texas – Five people are in custody after a drug bust in Corsicana.

The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant Friday in the 3300 block of Lafayette Street.

A quantity of methamphetamine and a quantity of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) dab oil was seized at the location. Two suspects had active parole violation warrants.

As a result of the investigation, five suspects were arrested at the location and charged with Man/Del CS PG 1 > 1G < 4G in Drug Free Zone and Man/Del CS PG2 > 1G < 4G in Drug Free Zone.

The suspect location was within 1,000 feet of Fullerty-Garitty Park, which is a drug-free zone.

Source: Navarro County Sheriff’s Office

