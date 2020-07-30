Five civilian experts chosen to conduct the independent review of Fort Hood

WASHINGTON, DC- Today the Secretary of the Army announced the five civilian highly qualified experts who will lead the independent review of Fort Hood.

This independent review will explore the current command climate and culture at Fort Hood.

The panel members are Chris Swecker, Jonathan Harmon, Carrie Ricci, Queta Rodriguez and Jack White.

The purpose of this independent review is to determine whether the command climate and culture at Fort Hood, and the surrounding military community, reflects the Army’s values, including safety, respect, inclusiveness, and a commitment to diversity, and workplaces and communities free from sexual harassment.

The panel will review historical data and conduct interviews with military members, civilians and members of the local community.

The panel will be assisted by a brigadier general and a staff for administrative, logistical and media support.

The results, including the findings and recommendation of the review, will be submitted to James E. McPherson, Under Secretary of the Army, and Gen. Joseph M. Martin, the Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, who will co-chair an implementation team to consider every recommendation and implement changes, as appropriate.