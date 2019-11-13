Five displaced after fire starts in utility room

The Red Cross was on the scene of a Tuesday night fire that left an adult and four children homeless.

Firefighters were called to a home at 1536 Live Oak at 10:07 p.m. and noted flames visible from one corner of the house.

All of the occupants were out of the house when they arrived and lines were pulled in to quickly knock down the fire.

The written report indicated the fire had started in the laundry and utility room of the home.

The initial report indicated the fire may have been electrical in origin.