Most of the damage was confined to a ceiling and attic area but smoke damage was reported throughout a house in a Tuesday morning house fire on South 26th Street in Waco.

Fire units were called to 2613 South 26th at 5:27 a.m. on a report of smoke filling the house and found all five occupants safely out of the house.

Fire was found in the ceiling area in a back bedroom with firefighters pulling down a ceiling fan and knocking down the fire quickly.

Further investigation revealed what was described as significant charring of several structural ceiling joists, with several burned through.

The written report indicated the fire was electrical in nature and spread from the area of the ceiling fan.

Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.