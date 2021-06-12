Five Hills Scholarship Program hosts Father’s Day Ice Cream Social with senior citizens

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Father’s Day came a little early for the folks over at the Copperas Cove Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.

The kids from the Five Hills Scholarship program celebrated with them Saturday afternoon.

They enjoyed a 1950’s themed Father’s Day Ice Cream Social with poodle skirts, penny loafers and more.

The program participates in this event annually, but this year was even more special as they were allowed inside the nursing home, the first time since the pandemic started.

Those in the nursing home enjoyed every second of it.

“They are just beaming from ear to ear, they are just talking up a storm, everybody is sitting down spending time with each one of them and they are just so happy,” said Dawn Hale, 2021 Five Hills Ambassador.

18 titleholders were in attendance.