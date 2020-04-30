Five Hills scholarship titleholders host May Day performance

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The Copperas Cove Five Hills scholarship program titleholders will continue with their May Day performance.

The titleholders will practice social distancing during the event as they perform their first ever maypole dance complete with ribbons, flowers and live violin music.

Performers will be dressed in flowered headgear to weave the ribbon. May Day baskets and trees will also be made and available.

The event will be Friday, May 1st at 1:00 p.m., at the South Park playground.