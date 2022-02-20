FLYNN, Texas– According to the Leon County Sheriff’s office, a family of five is dead after a house fire around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. The house was on County Road 449.

The Leon County Sheriff’s office posted on social media Sunday, “It is with a heavy heart that Leon County Sheriff, Kevin Ellis, reports that a house fire claimed the lives of a family of five in the Flynn area”.

There is a GoFund Me page set up for funeral expenses. The person who started the page says she is a family member.

On the page she says at 12 a.m. she woke up because of a strange noise and saw her nephew’s house on fire. She noticed their cars were home, tried calling the family, then officers told her what happened.

She says they have three babies, and her nephew and his fiancé lived in the home.

The Marquez Volunteer Fire Department posted that one of those five people in the house was a Flynn fire fighter himself. They say “Please keep Flynn Fire Department and firefighters in your prayers, they lost a firefighter this morning along with his family in a tragic house fire.”

The Flynn VFD posted they have had a tragedy in their fire department family, expressing their sincerest condolences.

To make a direct donation, the fire department says people can make checks out to Flynn First Baptist Church with “Donahoe” in the memo. Checks can be made to PO Box 13, Flynn, TX 77855.