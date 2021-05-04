Five killed in traffic crash at Buffalo

The Department of Public Safety reports five people killed in an early Tuesday morning crash at Buffalo in Leon County.

A DPS spokesperson said it happened about 3:30 a.m. as a passenger vehicle that was northbound on I-45 struck the rear of an 18 wheeler near the 179 mile marker.

The truck tractor rig was off the roadway on the shoulder with flashers operating and warning cones set out.

The investigation of the crash was still underway Tuesday morning with DPS assisting the Buffalo Police Department.

Names of the victims were not immediately available.