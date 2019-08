College Station police report a five month old child has died after being hit by a vehicle Sunday evening.

Police were called to the area of the 1000 block of Dove Chase Lane about 7:30 p.m.

The child was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

The area was closed for some time while the investigation and accident reconstruction was conducted.

No charges have been filed in the accident.

The identities of the victim and driver were not released as of Monday morning.