Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Bell County, 248 total

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Health District is reporting there are five new cases of COVID-19. The new total of confirmed cases is now 248.

The district says there are now 150 people who have recovered from the virus. Three people have died from COVID-19 in Bell County.

15,181 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Bell County.

Here is where the cases are being reported:

108 – Killeen

63 — Temple

29 — Bell County

26 — Belton

22 — Harker Heights

The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are over the age of 40.

For a further breakdown of Bell County cases, you can view the website’s full dashboard HERE.

Source: Bell County Health District