Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Bell County, 248 total

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Health District is reporting there are five new cases of COVID-19. The new total of confirmed cases is now 248.
The district says there are now 150 people who have recovered from the virus. Three people have died from COVID-19 in Bell County.
15,181 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Bell County.
Here is where the cases are being reported:
- 108 – Killeen
- 63 — Temple
- 29 — Bell County
- 26 — Belton
- 22 — Harker Heights
The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are over the age of 40.
For a further breakdown of Bell County cases, you can view the website’s full dashboard HERE.
Source: Bell County Health District