WACO, Texas – With temperatures reaching the low to mid 20’s tonight, it’s a good reminder that not everyone in Central Texas has warmth in their home. Some families can’t afford or have the means to go out and buy a heater. That’s why several organizations are partnering up to change that.

“It’s cold, today’s cold. We’ve had a couple cold days and I know that we can have more,” said Debra King, Executive Director for Meals on Wheels Waco.

That’s why Meals on Wheels Waco is partnering with the Heart of Texas Council of Governments, Salvation Army, Friends for Life, and Caritas of Waco to provide relief.

“If anyone remembers last winter and our crazy freeze, we’re hoping that doesn’t happen this time but we want to make sure that we have availability if it does,” said King.

Last February, temperatures dropped down to well below freezing.

“We’re hoping that doesn’t happen again. I’ve been in Central Texas for over 40 years and that’s the first time we had that long of a freeze, so I’m hoping we don’t have one like that this time,” said King.

The non-profits are collecting monetary donations to warm up at least 400 homes in Central Texas.

“We are trying to make sure we get as many dollars to buy heaters and as many heaters as we possibly can just to keep people warm during this winter,” said King.

A $30 donations will provide one ceramic portable heater in one home.

“These heaters are designed to be very safe. If you knock them over they automatically turn off, they don’t have hot anything to catch fire on a bathrobe or you know something that might be in someone’s house so they are one of the safest ones that we’ve found,” said King.

If you are in need of a heater, you can sign up to get one by calling the Salvation Army at 254-756-7271 and choosing “Option 1” for Social Services.

“Starting on January 31st, we will be distributing them,” said King.

If you would like to donate, click HERE.