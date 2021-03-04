Five skimmers found on gas pumps at Waco convenience store

Waco police report finding credit card skimmers found on five of the gas pumps at the Corner Store at 9th and Waco Drive Wednesday.

Waco Police Department spokesman Garen Bynum said the devices were found by a technician checking the pumps after a power outage.

It was not known how long they had been there.

The installation was described as sophisticated with the skimmers installed in the electronics drawers of the pumps.

It was noted that one of the pumps had a “decoy” skimmer installed at the card slot apparently to let a technician or store employee think the pump had been cleared while the internally mounted skimmers on that pump and the others could continue to operate and gather customer data.

Police advised those who had used those pumps in recent days keep a close eye on activities in their bank and credit card accounts.

Police also suggest citizens pay inside the store with your debit/credit cards or just use cash. Those are the best options for not falling victim to credit card skimmers.