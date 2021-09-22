Five Temple ISD schools earn ‘No Place for Hate’ designation

TEMPLE, Texas – Five Temple Independent School District elementary schools have earned “No Place for Hate” designations from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

Cater Elementary, Hector P. Garcia Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Kennedy-Powell Elementary and Scott Elementary all received this recognition from the ADL for the 2020-21 school year.

The “No Place for Hate” initiative provides schools and communities with an organizing framework for combating bias, bullying and hatred, leading to long-term solutions for creating and maintaining a positive climate. Schools qualify for the designation by completing each of the following steps – building inclusive and safe environments in which respect is the goal and all students can thrive, empowering students, faculty, administration and family members to take a stand against hate and bullying by incorporating new and existing programs under one powerful message, engaging schools and communities in at least three anti-bias activities per year and sending a clear, unified message that all students have a place to belong.

Each of the honored campuses helped bring awareness to the issues of bullying and bias during the school year and helped instill the values of the “No Place for Hate” program in students and staff members.

Representatives of each school were honored, and received a “No Place for Hate” banner to display on campus during the Temple ISD Board of Trustees meeting on September 13.

Source: Temple Independent School District