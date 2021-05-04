Five tornadoes were confirmed in North Texas, including Blum

BLUM, Texas – Property owner of the wedding venue Barn on the Brazos was inside the barn when he saw the tornado coming towards him – that’s when he ran to safety.

“We have reports of three separate tornadoes in the Hill County last night, but that is the only one that caused damage,” says Hill County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hemrick.

Neighbors say they were without power since early Monday afternoon.

“According to the weather services this morning, it was an EF-2 – which is estimated about 130 miles per hour,” says Hemrick.

The tornado took a path towards the wedding venue, destroying the house where many brides get ready for their big day.

The owner of the barn was able to take shelter in the underground tornado shelter that was on his property. He was in there for about 15 to 30 minutes waiting for the tornado to pass through. When it was clear for him to get out, he saw all the damage. He says it was very sentimental to see the land destroyed. The house that was hit once belonged to his grandfather. He hopes they will be able to restore the personal items that got left behind.

“It was pretty isolated to that one particular area. I mean, if you ride around the neighborhood and down the county roads, you won’t see damage pretty much anywhere but right there,” says Hemrick.

The roof in the reception hall was partially damaged, trees were yanked out from the ground, and a truck got stuck under the debris.

HilCo Electric Corporation has been working on restoring all the poles that were knocked down from the tornado, and hoping to get everyone’s power back on.