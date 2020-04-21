Five-year-old boy dead after gunshot wound to head

KILLEEN, Texas – A five-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Killeen.
The Killeen Police Department received a 911 call Tuesday morning in reference to a shooting in the 4500 block of Alan Kent Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a five-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
EMS arrived shortly after the initial officers and all first responders attempted life-saving measures on the child. Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters pronounced the child dead at 12:03 p.m., and ordered an autopsy to be performed.
The Killeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is conducting an investigation into this incident.
Source: Killeen Police Department