Five-year-old boy dead after gunshot wound to head

KILLEEN, Texas – A five-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Killeen.

The Killeen Police Department received a 911 call Tuesday morning in reference to a shooting in the 4500 block of Alan Kent Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a five-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS arrived shortly after the initial officers and all first responders attempted life-saving measures on the child. Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters pronounced the child dead at 12:03 p.m., and ordered an autopsy to be performed.

The Killeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is conducting an investigation into this incident.

Source: Killeen Police Department

