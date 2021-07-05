Five-year-old boy hospitalized after being accidentally shot in leg

WACO, Texas – A five-year-old boy is in the hospital after being accidentally shot in the leg.

The Waco Police Department received a call early Monday morning about a shooting which just occurred in the 700 block of Reynolds Street. After officers arrived, they learned a little boy had a gunshot wound to his left leg.

As soon as the first officer learned this, he immediately placed a tourniquet on the boy’s leg in a successful attempt to save the boy’s life. The boy was then quickly transported to Baylor Scott and White at Hillcrest Hospital by American Medical Response (AMR) before being transferred to the McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple.

After the boy was taken to the hospital, officers began to investigate how the boy had received the gunshot. During their investigation, they learned that the boy was placed in the back seat of a vehicle by his mother prior to getting a ride home. After the mother secured the child in the vehicle and she herself sat down in the vehicle, she heard what sounded like a gunshot go off and then heard her son crying in the back seat. According to the officers, the mother of the child did not know, nor did she see the weapon, inside the vehicle that was sitting unsecured in the backseat of the vehicle.

This investigation is ongoing. No arrests were made during this incident, and no charges have been filed.

Source: Waco Police Department