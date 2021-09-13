Five-year-old girl, 45-year-old woman hospitalized in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas – A five-year-old girl and a 45-year-old woman are hospitalized in a Killeen shooting.

Officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Barcelona Drive Sunday night in reference to a disturbance of shots fired, with a possible victim. When officers arrived, they found a five-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately started first aid until paramedics arrived. The girl was transported to the McLane’s Children’s Hospital in Temple.

Officers also found a 45-year-old woman suffering with injuries from gunfire. She was transported to Baylor Scott & White.

Officers were told the two victims were sitting outside the residence, when a vehicle drove up and fired shots towards them. No other injuries were reported. Several vehicles and the residence were damaged by gunfire.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are actively investigating this incident.

Source: Killeen Police Department