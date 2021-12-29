KILLEEN, Texas – The 2022 Flavors of Central Texas event is getting a whole new look, and will be held the during the entire month of January.

Attendees can visit any vendors at their leisure. Those who purchase a ticket will be able to view all offers and visit each restaurant, bakery, ice cream parlor, or new local dive to try their sample at a time of their choosing – anytime between January 1 and January 31.

Tickets are on sale now at https://killeenchamber.com/events for $15 and will be $20 starting January 1.

Vendors include Bubba’s 33, C&H Hawaiian Grill, Hook N Reel Cajun Seafood, and the brand-new Aronka’s 5 Star creations Gourmet Ice Cream.

There are still spots for vendors and sponsorships are also available. If you have questions about participating, sponsoring, or would like to purchase tickets, you can contact Raychel Mynarcik at 254-526-9551, or at raychel@killeenchamber.com.

Flavors of Central Texas was created in 2009 to be an opportunity for local restaurants, bakeries, dives and drive-ins to showcase their unique offerings and to help people in the community find a new favorite place.

In the past, Flavors has been a three-hour in-person event held at the Killeen Civic Convention Center.

Source: Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce